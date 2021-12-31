Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.83.

