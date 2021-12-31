Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

