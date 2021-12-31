Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $365,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,995,000 after acquiring an additional 160,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $55.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.20%.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.