Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $5.51

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00011968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.59 million and $58,276.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.64 or 0.07907916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,274.47 or 1.00541417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,560 coins and its circulating supply is 650,945 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

