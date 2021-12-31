Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $208,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,484 shares of company stock worth $3,795,772. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

