Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 528,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

