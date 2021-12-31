Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 5,127 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,497,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $440.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

