Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $22.94. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 703 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

