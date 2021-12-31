Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.70

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as low as C$14.39. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.70.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

