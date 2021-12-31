Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $20,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $541.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.