Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Velas has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $822.55 million and $15.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004215 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,243,114,823 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

