Verasity Trading Down 14.5% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $154.57 million and approximately $38.17 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

