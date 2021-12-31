Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.10

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.10 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.35). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.35), with a volume of 290,149 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

