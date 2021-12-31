Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,800 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $57.02 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

