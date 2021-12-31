Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 114.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

