Versor Investments LP Invests $525,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,101,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

