Versor Investments LP Invests $556,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $99.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.