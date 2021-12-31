Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.