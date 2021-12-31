Versor Investments LP Takes $434,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after acquiring an additional 457,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

