Versor Investments LP Takes $454,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

HP stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

