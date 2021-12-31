Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of VRTX opened at $222.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

