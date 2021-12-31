ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

VIAC stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

