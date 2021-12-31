ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

