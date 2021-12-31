Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 585,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 185,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $402,008. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

