Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.17. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,149 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBOT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.