Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,966 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

