Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 636,424 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 6,457.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

