Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $238.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

