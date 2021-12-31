Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 108,151 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 95.9% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $22.38 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $933.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

