Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 208,217 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

