Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,009 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of TEGNA worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.