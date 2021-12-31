Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

