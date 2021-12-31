Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €250.00 ($284.09) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €257.79 ($292.94).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €177.48 ($201.68) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €183.44 and a 200 day moving average of €196.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.