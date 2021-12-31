Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.92 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $305.07 million and $31.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $15.33 or 0.00031940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

