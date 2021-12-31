Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.