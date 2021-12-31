Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $140.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of WD stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

