Warp Finance Price Tops $200.15 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $200.15 or 0.00416723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $935,502.37 and $203,673.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003650 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033920 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.