Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $985.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

