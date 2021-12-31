Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $21.87 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

