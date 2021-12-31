Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WEAV opened at $14.91 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

