Wedbush Weighs in on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $824.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,467,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,622,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.