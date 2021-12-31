Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

