WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $615.72 million and $3.99 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00031853 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.