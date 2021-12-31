Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 851,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 785,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

