Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $163.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

