Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,555 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $634.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.