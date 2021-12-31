Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

