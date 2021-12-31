Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 150,420 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150,420 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

