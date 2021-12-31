Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

