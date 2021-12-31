Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 68,051 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,051 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.86 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.